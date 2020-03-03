Controversial actress Tonto Dikeh has revealed she is building a house in her house son’s name King Andre Dikeh.

Tonto Dikeh who traded words with her estranged husband few hours ago revealed that she walked out of her marriage with Olakunle Churchill because he is bisexual. Read post here

Tonto who has been in ranting spree for hours on Instagram claimed the Bentley she acquired while she was in Dubai is set to be shipped to the country soon and a house is also under construction in her son’s name.

In a soon-to-be-deleted post, she shared on Instagram, the feisty actress wrote:

‘Awon audio detectors how market? Las Las God I am not making mouth I am humbled. I am just a simple farmer o, imagine if I become an actress?. Anyway these are the reasons I have been pushing and Mia e no easy o’

