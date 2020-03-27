Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu has revealed that he does not regret his career change as he dumped a lucrative job in The United Kingdom for a Nollywood career. The movie star who has garnered some degree of fame and reputation in Nollywood revealed in an interview with TS weekend that he does not regret his relocation back into the country.

In a chat with TS Weekend, Ikeagwu stated that rather than regret his action; he takes consolation in the fact that he is a pioneer laying a legacy for future generations.

He said: “I have no regrets leaving the United Kingdom for Nigeria. And I used to wonder why; when I came back, I was told there was no money in the entertainment industry and the job I left in the UK was far more paying than what I was getting here. But the vision I had was why don’t you be a pioneer laying the foundation for future generations to come? There is a lot more respect in that than anything else. I may not make the money but I have laid the foundation for hope in Nollywood. I want youngsters to look back and say, ‘I grew up watching this person and I was inspired by him and his legacy helped me move forward’. That is the greatest reward I can have, so I have no regrets at all.”

Meanwhile, the actor is booked back-to-back. “I just finished working with Uche jumbo. I can’t remember the title but it is an absolutely explosive series. I am also working with Pat Oghre till the end of the month and that is another project I am really excited about. I am working with Carl Raccah of Pineapple TV. It’s children’s stuff and guess what, it is my favourite. I love doing stuff with kids because you have to be very imaginative and paint pictures with your voice. I have done a lot of kiddy stuff in the past,” he disclosed.

HOT NOW