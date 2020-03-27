Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has responded to the shade tossed at her daughter by fellow colleague Biodun Okeowo on Instagram.

Biodun Okeowo yesterday took to Instagram, where she wrote a post that seems to shade Mercy Aigbe and Iyabo Ojo, whose daughters are popular on social media.

Okeowo shared a picture of her daughter Ifeoluwa and wrote: “Good morning beautiful people. May your day be as beautiful and pure as this beauty. For those who want Ifeoluwa to have an Instagram account. Get used to seeing her here for now, I’m so nice to agree to share my page with her till …..isn’t that fantastic?”

Mercy Aigbe responded also by sharing photo of her daughter Michelle as she said her daughter is one of the hottest brand influencers.

She wrote: “Don’t blame me, blame boredom crushing on Michelle @michelleio__ one of the hottest teenage brand influencer I know #missingmybaby”.