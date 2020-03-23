According to the latest statement released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday, it has stated that it will not comment or reveal the identities of those affected by the COVID-19 virus.

NCDC in a statement signed by its Director-General, Dr. Chike Ihekweazu said they are only acting as a coordinator while the cases are handled by each state government.

This comes after Nigerians were calling for the identity of those infected by the dreaded virus to be revealed.

Below is the statement released;

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) coordinates response activities during large outbreaks.

“States and treatment centers are primarily responsible for case management, with support and guidance from NCDC. These treatment centers are doing their best under difficult circumstances.

The NCDC will not provide comment on the management of individual cases. We also ask the public to respect the privacy of individuals and families who are affected at this time.”

As at the time of this report, the current stats show that there are 25 cases in Lagos, FCT has 6, 2 in Ogun while Ekiti, Edo and Oyo states have one case respectively.

