Five new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Nigeria.2 in Federal Capital Territory, 2 in Lagos & 1 in Rivers

3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 2 are close contacts of a confirmed case

As at 11:45pm on the 25th of March, there are 51 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death recorded and 48 active cases