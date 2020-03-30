A 25-year-old graduating Nigerian student identified as Bassey Offiong has died after contracting coronavirus.

Bassey who was expected to graduate with a chemical engineering degree in a few weeks reportedly died of coronavirus on Saturday March 28, after allegedly being turned down several times for the coronavirus test in the Kalamazoo area while living off-campus, despite having fever, fatigue and shortness of breath.

Sister of deceased, Asari Offiong said;

“I told him to ask them to test him. He said they refused to test him. One medical staffer told him he had bronchitis.

“I know God has him in his presence. He loved God.”

Before his death, Bassey was hospitalized at Beaumont in Royal Oak and spent the last week on a ventilator in their intensive care unit.

In a tribute to him, President of Western Michigan University Edward Montgomery said;

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our students, Bassey Offiong. Bassey was a young man of enormous potential… On behalf of the entire Bronco community, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his entire family, including his sister Asari, who has been generous in communicating with us regularly. They are in our thoughts and prayers

during this difficult time.”

The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department also released this statement saying;

“We are truly saddened to learn of the death of a Western Michigan University student due to COVID-19. Our thoughts are with the student’s family and WMU as they grieve the loss of a loved one. We know this student was not a Kalamazoo County resident; however, this virus has no borders when it comes to who it affects and how it is spread… Stay home and, if you must go out for essential items, stay safe by taking preventative measures.”

Bassey’s death comes after the university first reported three positive cases of coronavirus.

