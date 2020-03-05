Beautiful Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels is currently on a new movie set, somewhere in the Eastern part of the country. The Billionaire wife looked dashing gorgeous as she donned the costume of a Princess she is role-playing in the new movie.

The actress who was recently pictured on same movie location with her mother, Rita Daniels is playing the role of a princess in the new movie. The film is produced by a prolific film maker, Mr. Best.

Regina is playing the character of Omini in the movie, with the beautiful attire was the brand work of one Inie Oguon.

To be honest, this actress is damn beautiful, and no one can argue it.

