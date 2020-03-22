The Ogun State Government led by Gov. Dapo Abiodun has applauded the female doctor, Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison, who suspected the first coronavirus case in Nigeria.

According to the report Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison works for Lafarge Nigeria and her swift action led to the early diagnosis of the disease in the Italian man causing a rapid containment of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The statement reads:

The Ogun State Government appreciates the young female doctor who suspected the index case in Nigeria in our State, Dr. Amarachukwu Karen Allison of Lafarge Nigeria. Her singular brillaince led to the early diagnosis and rapid containment of the first Covid-19 infection in Nigeria.

Our appreciation also goes to Lafarge Nigeria for their cooperation with Ogun State in managing and curtailing the spread of the disease within the state.

Ogun State under the leadership of the Executive Governor ,His Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The Index case was tested negative during the week.

