As the world of medicine and science continues the search for a cure and vaccine for the deadly coronavirus that was first introduced to humans last November, The trado-medical world may have found some solutions.

The Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, has claimed certain herbs, leaves, and vegetables found in Africa can treat the coronavirus and he shared a video explaining how the herbs can be used to cure the deadly virus.

On Monday, March 30, the Ooni shared a tweet where he recalled that a divine proclamation came out to the world last year, June 6th, 2019, during the World Ifa Festival – Otura Meji.

He added that during the World Ifa Festival, they “foretold about the impending rage of this invisible pandemic war, but few heard them.”

He then went on to reveal that the treatment for the virus can be found in Africa and he listed the herbs that he claims cures the virus.

