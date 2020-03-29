The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adbeoye has donated supplies that include 10,000 alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 10,000 hand gloves and 30,000 surgical face masks. The announcement was made on the church’s Public relations page on social medai on Staurday.

The clergyman who had donated 11 ICU bed with fully fitted ventilators 3years back has again extended his helping hands to support medical staff at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

“With such rapid global impact COVID-19 has caused, it is important that everyone must join hands to defeat it. Pastor E.A. Adeboye through the Christian Social Responsibility Arm of RCCG @rccgcsr donated medical supplies to support medical staff at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

The supplies include 10,000 alcohol based hand sanitizers, 10,000 hand gloves and 30,000 surgical face masks.”. A statement on the church’s page said

