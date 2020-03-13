One of Nigeria’s favourite talents in the early 2000, Paul Play has finally returned to the music scene after a long silence.

This time around Paul Play did another version of one of his best songs ‘Angel of My Life’ featuring talented songster, Runtown.

The remaking of the song made quite an impression especially with the way Runtown went with the flow.

Listen to the song below,

Paul Babatunde Dairo also known as Paul Play is a son to great Nigerian music legend, Late I. K. Dairo.

He is a Nigerian musician best known for his love and inspirational records

Paul Play was in the news in 2017 where he stated that he never had cancer after some rumours where making rounds that he was suffering from one.

It is actually good to have him back in the industry.

