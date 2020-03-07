The Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Lagos have arrested 44-year-old woman, Bose Olasukanmi, who was used by several pastors to perform fake miracle in their churches.

The woman’s fake miracle was brought to light in October last year after several videos of her being ”healed” of her bad hand, surfaced online.

According to Guardian, police sources say Olasukanmi moved to a different church after being paid for every successful performance so that their trick would not be exposed by people or relations who may see her during her next performance.

Speaking to newsmen after her arrest, Olasukanmi recounted how she got into the business of ”fake miracles” “I am from Ilesha, Osun State. I am married. I had three children. Unfortunately, two died few hours after delivery. My husband loved me so much that he did not want me to do anything. He wanted me to be a housewife and he had been honouring my request and he treated me like a queen.

Unfortunately, when he died, my life changed and I started suffering as everybody abandoned me. Though I had my primary school certificate, the only work available at the time was to go and serve a food seller at least, to be sure of daily bread. When the suffering became unbearable, I decided to relocate to Lagos for a greener pasture in 1989.

Unfortunately, in 1990, I lost my mother and I went back home to give my caring mother the last respect.

After the burial of my mother I came back to Lagos and secured a job in a food restaurant in Surulere area of Lagos without salary as Food Assistant. However the owner of the food center allows me to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner as I liked. Even customers sometimes gave me tip, which I used to buy soap to wash my clothes, body cream and personal need. I did not save a dime but it helped me a lot.

I worked for 9 years without salary and I had no alternative than to start planning on how to open my own food center or even food hawking in Surulere.

HOT NOW