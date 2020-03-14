Popular Gambian actress Princess Shyngle, has opened up about her sexuality as she revealed that she is a bisexual woman.

She made this known on her Instagram page where she answered multiple questions honestly after being asked by her followers.

She had told them that she answer if any rumors they heard was true or not. She also answered that it was true that she was in a relationship with designer Toyin Lawani whom she once had a suggestive steamy photo shoot with.

See her answers below;