The Lagos State Commissioner for health, prof Akin Abayomi has announced that all the attendees of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2020 (AMVCA7) have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced that one of the confirmed cases of Coronavirus was at the AMVCA 2020 that held on Saturday, 14th March 2020 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The commissioner has warned all the guests at the event to self-isolate and stay away from the public.

“Lagos Alert I hereby notify you that all participants at the African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) held on14th March at @EkoHotels may have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases in Lagos and are most likely to have been exposed to #COVID19 Infection.”

