The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2020 is currently happening today, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Eko Hotel & Suites Victoria Island, Lagos. On-air personality Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu are the red carpet hosts for the 7th edition of the show.

Celebrities began filing in for the red carpet session that started by 4pm. The main event kicks off by 7 pm and will be broadcasted live on all Africa Magic channels.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is an annual accolade presented by Multichoice recognizing outstanding achievement in television and film.

The nominations for the seventh edition of the awards were announced on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at a live TV show anchored by Nollywood couple Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman.

