Nigerian ace beats producer, Sarz, whose birthday is today has used the opportunity to share a funny experience he had with controversial artiste, Naira Marley.

According to Sarz, the experience took place during StarBoy fest 2019, an event which is held yearly by Wizkid.

Sarz wrote on Twitter,

“Starboy fest 19… I was backstage watching the show and having a good time. I saw Olamide, Naira Marley and crew climbing up the backstage getting ready to do their thing.

I was like “Baddo my guy, make I go greet am “. I walked towards their direction and hugged Baddo right at the entrance of the stage so everyone had to wait until we were done.

In between plesantries ( I take wanted baddos Gucci shades) Naira said ” who is this guy disturbing you? Tell him to get the fuck off ” Baddo was like” that’s Sarz na ”

My point is Naira didn’t know Sarz when he recorded that song.”

Naira Marley responded by sending a Happy Birthday tweet to Sarz.