Nigerian heavyweight Champion, Anthony Olufemi Joshua was introduced to the Queen, 90, after the Commonwealth Day Service at the Westminster Abbey in London on Monday afternoon. Standing at 6ft 6″ tall, the 30-year-old boxer who gave a speech at the service, towered over the 5ft 4in monarch during their brief conversation.

Anthony Joshua, who looked dapper in a suit and tie was also introduced to the Duchess of Sussex, 38, who rocked a stunning emerald green ensemble by Emilia Wickstead.

Anthony Joshua delivered an emotional speech as he addressed the Royal Family at the Commonwealth Day 2020 service. The heavyweight world champion, 30, who spent part of his childhood in Nigeria began his speech by introducing himself before stating how proud he is to be a Nigerian. Watch video below:

