Teddy A has shared the first photo of his new baby, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan hours after his wife Bambam gave birth to the baby.

The baby, who is a girl was promptly named Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan. Teddy A had first announced the news of the baby’s arrival on Twitter.

Minutes after he went to Instagram to share a first photo. He shared a photo of the baby’s hand with caption;

Our little princess Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan arrived earlier today strong, beautiful and healthy. Daddy loves you Zen, you’re a star already! ❤️🌟😍

