Reality TV star Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, simply known as Bam Bam has made her first social media post since news broke that she welcomed her baby yesterday morning.

Mommy Zendayya took to her Instagram page minutes ago to welcome her daughter Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan to the world. The new mom wrote:

’Welcome to the World my Princess, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

You’re my shinning jewel, my light and my happiness. I love you so much!‘

HOT NOW