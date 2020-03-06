Reality TV star Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, simply known as Bam Bam has made her first social media post since news broke that she welcomed her baby yesterday morning.
Mommy Zendayya took to her Instagram page minutes ago to welcome her daughter Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan to the world. The new mom wrote:
’Welcome to the World my Princess, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.
You’re my shinning jewel, my light and my happiness. I love you so much!‘
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the World my Princess, Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan. You’re my shinning jewel, my light and my happiness. I love you so much! Styling: @elegantebytiannah MUA: @kd_beautee Hair: @dvreloaded 📸: @the.alfe #ZendayaFolakemiAdenibuyan #BabyZen #BabyAdenibuyan #BamTeddy #YummyMummy
HOT NOW
- Teddy A and Bambam welcome their first baby together
- Wife catches her husband with his side chic at a hotel – Oboy See beating! (Video)
- Give your husband the latest position in bed & stop embarrassing me – Lady beaten at the mall by married woman reacts (Video)
Discussion about this post