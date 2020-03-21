According to the latest report, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria has postponed the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates indefinitely.

Prior to this, the exam was scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020 but with the case of coronavirus in Africa, the exam has now been postponed.

This was made public in a statement released by the council’s Head of National Office in Nigeria, Patrick Areghan, on Friday March 20th, as he said the decision was as a result of the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the “serious implications” it has for the conduct of the WASSCE for school candidates.

“This decision is a demonstration of the organisation’s concern and support for the various protocols being put in place by the Federal and State Governments of Nigeria and the governments of the other member countries ti check the spread of the disease,” the statement in part read.

