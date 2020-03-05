Nigerian Grammy-nominated artiste, Damini Ogulu better known by his stage name, Burna Boy in a recent statement disclosed why he doesn’t like interviews.

Burna Boy revealed that sitting for interviews makes him very uncomfortable more than going on a tour.

He made this public during an interview with Nigerian-American entertainment journalist Lola Ogunnaike, where she sheds new light on the often reserved artist, his Grammy nomination, among other issues.

The story, entitled “Burna Boy, Global Giant” which featured in the latest issue of GQ magazine also sees the African Giant addressing hopes for a united Africa, comparisons to the Nigerian legend Fela Kuti, and touches on the comments he made last year about refusing to perform in South Africa following a spate of xenophobic attacks in the country.

According to Ogunnaike, she had been warned that Burna isn’t a fan of Interview, and he didn’t prove her wrong.

“Initially his answers are terse, his eye contact scarce, his wariness palpable. Baus and Burna’s music-label publicist, who have insisted on being present throughout our entire discussion, shift awkwardly in their seats. If Burna’s intention is to make us all uncomfortable, he has succeeded,” Lola Ogunnaike wrote about Burna Boy’s demeanor during the interview.

Burna Boy later explained during the course of the interview that he finds Interviews stressful.

“It’s not that I hate interviews,” he told Lola Ogunnaike, “It’s just that I find them stressful. I find them more stressful than going on tour. Because most of the questions you all ask are very direct, simple questions. But then I answer simply, and then you’re waiting for the rest like there’s supposed to be a rest of the answer when there really isn’t.”

He also disclosed that he was in Paris for the tour of his album, “African Giant” when he received the news that he had been nominated for the Grammy awards.

“My uncle ran into my hotel room screaming that I was nominated. We were all so happy,” he shared.

