The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award is easily the biggest award platform in the Nigeria movie industry. It’s safe to call it the Nigerian Oscars and as we know, it brings the finest the industry has to produce together in one venue.

This year’s AMVCA was quite remarkable as a lot of talking points could be drawn from the event that was prompt and organized to the last detail. Despite the glitz and and glamour the show came with, we still noticed the absence of two attention-seeking celebrities, Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh

It may come as a surprise that faces like Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky were not spotted at the AMVCA that held over the weekend. Those two would have Slayed to their ten toes.

But honestly, why were they not invited to such a prestigious award considering that social strata and everything.

Those two are not instrumental to the award for the following reasons:

1 When last was Tonto Dikeh seen in a movie.

2 When last was she called for even a small part in a movie.

3 If Bobrisky was invited and he came in a woman’s dress, how would he have been categorized, as he is actually a man, and there is no category he can fall under.

4 What would Bobrisky come there as, a social media influencer of an Internet noise maker. Many are still confused.

If you think the AMVCA did these two wrong, share your thoughts below.

