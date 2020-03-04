Popular Yoruba actor, who his loved by speakers of the Yoruba language and non-speakers, Odunlade Adekola, may soon be saying a goodbye to the movie industry.

This comes after the report made it known that the actor could become the next king of his hometown, Otun Ekiti, in Ekiti state.

Odunlade is Abeokuta based, but hails from Otun Ekiti, Ekiti State; exactly a notable royal family (Iletun).

Odunlade has apparently been pointed as the new Oba of the town. He has been picked by his royal family to represent them.

However, there are report that some of his family members would prefer he focus on his acting career.

Odunlade has an edge over other applicants due to his closeness to the governor of the state and also his popularity as a big star in Nollywood.

It remains uncertain if Odunlade will let go of his acting career and endorsement to become the King of Otun Ekiti. This is because he would have to let go of one to take the other.

He has come a long way in the movie industry and has become a household name which has earned him a spot in the heart of viewers.