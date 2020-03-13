Wizkid’s  photos with his third son, Zion are the cutest you’d be seeing today on social media.

Daddy’s pride, Zion Ayodeji Balogun shared a beautiful moment with his father and they were captured in lovely photos that later graced Wizkid’s Instagram page.

The Instagram post which came without a caption from Wizkid gave his fans the chance to make of it whatever they feel like from the beautiful and serene pictures he had dropped.

See the lovely photos below:

Lion and his cub - Wizkid shares new photos of his last son Zion
Zion Ayo Balogun
Lion and his cub - Wizkid shares new photos of his last son Zion
Wizkid and his third son, Zion

Zion is Wizkid’s third son he had with his former manager Jada Pollock, coming after Boluwatife (2011), and Ayodeji(2016), whom with Sola Ogudu and US-based Guinean model, Binta Diamond Diallo, respectively.

HOT NOW

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Published by San O.

Basically, i'm just a guy who just discovered his knack for writing and just me, i'm good at what I do..In case you need my attention, there you go: [email protected]

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply