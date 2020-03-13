Wizkid’s photos with his third son, Zion are the cutest you’d be seeing today on social media.
Daddy’s pride, Zion Ayodeji Balogun shared a beautiful moment with his father and they were captured in lovely photos that later graced Wizkid’s Instagram page.
The Instagram post which came without a caption from Wizkid gave his fans the chance to make of it whatever they feel like from the beautiful and serene pictures he had dropped.
See the lovely photos below:
Zion is Wizkid’s third son he had with his former manager Jada Pollock, coming after Boluwatife (2011), and Ayodeji(2016), whom with Sola Ogudu and US-based Guinean model, Binta Diamond Diallo, respectively.
