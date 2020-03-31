Multi-talented Afro-pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade has blasted the Lagos state government over the content and quality of the relief materials shared to the people of the state following the lockdown order by the Federal Government in order to contain the spread of coronavirus .



Speaking via her official Twitter handle, the singer queried why a family of six would be given 3 loaves of bread and said politicians should remember they can’t take all the funds they loot to heaven

“Relief Package 3 loaves of bread for 6 families. The government should make sure they can take their money to heaven, because this is so disappointing.”



