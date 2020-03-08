Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Nigerian VP Yemi Osinbajo, has sent him a message of love and well wishes as he celebrates his 63rd birthday on Sunday, March 8.

Celebrating the vice president, Dolapo said her words of prayers for him in a post she shared on Instagram.

She wrote; Praise at midnight to our God Almighty, Faithful, Merciful, Gracious. Receive our praise O Lord in Jesus name for another year by Your special grace.

God bless you on your birthday and forever my special treasure. 🎂. As your days, so shall your strength be in Jesus name, amen.

Yemi Osinbajo (born 8 March 1957) is a Nigerian politician and a lawyer, who is the current Vice President of Nigeria, in office since 29 May 2015. He is also a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Professor of Law and until his inauguration as Vice President, a Senior Partner with SimmonsCooper Partners, a commercial law practice.

