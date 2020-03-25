Following the heavy donation made by Chinese billionaire and founder of Ali Baba Group, Jack Ma to African countries in terms of materials to help combat coronavirus pandemic, Nigerians have taken to social media to call out Nigerian billionaires and celebrities as they call on them to also contribute their quota.

However, it looked like some Nigerians took to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s social media page to ask for hand sanitizers.

The Nollywood actress fired back at them as she said they can afford data but are asking for free hand sanitizer.

Tonto Dikeh wrote on Instagram,

“Nigerians and not reading… I didn’t say come and help me share, or beg for hand sanitizers.

I said join me in donating to people who can’t afford (means you too can buy and share).. You can afford data yet you are asking for free hand sanitizer??

It is like.begging is just a habit now, sad..”

