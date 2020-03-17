Marlians wouldn’t like the latest statement from Leke Adeboye, who stated that it isn’t possible to be a Christian and also be a Marlian.

According to Leke Adeboye, who is the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God RCCG, he stated that there is no relationship between a Marlian and a Christian.

He said,

” You can’t be a Christian and a Marlian. There is no relationship between ‘The weed and the seed’.”

It is certain that Marlians will surely fire back at Leke Adeboye over his statement.

Marlians is the name of a group of people who are fans of controversial singer, Naira Marley call themselves.

The Movement has grown to become popular over the months and they are mostly spotted throwing their weight behind anything Naira Marley says online.

