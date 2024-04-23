A video captured the emotional moment a mother received surprised gifts from her son on her birthday.

In the video, titled “My perfect woman”, the son organized a small birthday celebration for his mother.

He then showered her with gifts, including a picture frame, a personalized pillow, a cake, and a special package filled with additional presents.

The woman, who works hard selling charcoal to support her family, was left speechless by her son’s thoughtful surprise.

The video shows her receiving a warm hug, her eyes welling up with tears of happiness. She celebrated by dancing. The proud mother eagerly opened the gifts her son gave her.

The video has sparked reactions online. Many viewers praised the son for honoring his mother.

Atunke: “Can you see that there’s different between “awwn thanks babe” and “iwo na ari omo toju e” no vex if you no understand Yoruba.”

3ZERO3303: “Your mummy na Barca fans?🤭 Abeg I Dey find babe for my papa o.”

ex boi omolaw: “I love seeing guys spending on parents most especially mothers 👍💖💖more blessings from above.”

Mo💞💞ADUN💎OLA: “This is just the beginning ma….. you will live to witness more in good health 💯❤️…Ride on till 150 ma.”

ꨄayomeekunꨄ: “For the fact that you this to ur mum….ur generation will never lack any good thing❤️God will always bless u abundantly☺️MGL to her.”

darasimi: “I wish I do this to my mum also,but she is no more..may her gentle soul rest in perfect.”

Rohicakes_ (cakes in Lagos): “Prayers nd joy behind those tears are underrated, na only this woman sabi Wetin her eyes don see, may our parents live long to reap the fruit of their labour.”

