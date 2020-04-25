The birthday girl herself Chioma Rowland has released lovely new photos of herself as she turns a year older today.

The beautiful mother of one took to her Instagram page on Thursday evening to share lovely photos of herself and how she spent her birthday indoors due to the Lockdown

Check out the photos below

Earlier today, her bestie, Kiku had celebrated her in the most adorable way by penning down a heartfelt birthday message to her friend.

read what she wrote below:

Happy birthday to my best friend , big sister, second mum & 🥰🥳❤️. Nothing I can say could express how I feel perfectly but I just want to say I love you soo much chi, thank you for my beautiful nephew Papa🥺 & making me the happiest Aunty ever. You’re soo strong & youve got a kind heart. I tell you all the time “ how do you do this with soo much patience & grace? “ cause I could never, you know my screws are loose ( crown plaza 🤣). We’ve got soo many more years ahead of us, cheers to more life, memories & adventures 👀🤣. You deserve the world & I pray all your heart desires come to pass . The last picture is a perfect representation of us ; me always on some bullshit & you there having my back no matter what. I love you ❤️

