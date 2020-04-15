Nigerian singer Davido who is an household name in Nigerian has seen a devout fan christen his child after his name. The man who took to Social media yesterday to share photos of the beautiful baby boy claimed that he named his son David because he is a fan of Davido.

See his Tweet below

My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy and I named him David cos of the love I have for @davido and I want him to be successful like @davido. King David come and bless my son ooo pic.twitter.com/YKg9prUMRZ — Davido Twin (@AmamaMyko) April 14, 2020

In response to the Tweet, Davido has promised to change the life of his lookalike fan, after he named his son after the singer. The Yoruba born singer promised to change the life of the baby and family’s story, if only the fan can proof that he named the son after him.

Well, the man uploaded more photos of the baby and the birth certificates. He wrote:

“Went to the hospital this morning to get my son birth certificate, the hospital is a well known one in Abeokuta Ogun state, anybody can go there to prove me wrong. God bless everyone who had been supportive since yesterday” The new dad wrote as he shared the birth certificate below”

We still await what OBO has in store for the new baby now that the father has proven beyond doubts that he named the child after him

