Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar who announced her pregnancy last year has welcomed a bouncing baby. The beautiful actress shared the good news that she has become a proud mother on Monday evening.

The filmmaker shared the cute mommy and baby photo on Instagram and wrote, “A gift from God And I will cherish you for life 😩❤️❤️❤️Biggest miracle ❤️A Boy🙏🏻 3/4/20.”

Although, no one knows who her baby daddy is, as he wasn’t mentioned in the post, a lot of her Nollywood colleagues have flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages.

It would be recalled that via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Halima had squealed that is expecting a ‘Lil Minnie’ and can’t wait for motherhood.

