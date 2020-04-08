Actress Ini Edo has reacted to the rumours peddling everywhere that she’s dating songwriter and recording artist, Larry Gaga. The rumour was sparked after Larry Gaga shared a picture showing him grabbing the actress by the waist.
He captioned it: “The SECRET of change is to FOCUS all your ENERGY, not on FIGHTING the OLD, but on BUILDING the NEW. My mandy👸❤️💯 @iniedo “
Dropping a comment on the picture, Ini Edo who is divorced wrote “Zaddy Jay to the world”. This led many to conclude that Larry Gaga is her new man.
READ ALSO: Ahmed why? – Davido sheds tears as he mourns the death of his friend (photos)
The actress has now clarified the picture by revealing that it’s from behind the scenes of a movie they are both starring in.
“Guys, it’s a movie duuuuuh”, she wrote.
HOT NOW
- Nigerian celebrities you didn’t know have famous and well-to-do Parents (Photos)
- Ahmed why? – Davido sheds tears as he mourns the death of his friend (photos)
- Faithia Williams and Saidi Balogun: What went wrong and the untold story behind their Separation
Discussion about this post