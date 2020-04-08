Actress Ini Edo has reacted to the rumours peddling everywhere that she’s dating songwriter and recording artist, Larry Gaga. The rumour was sparked after Larry Gaga shared a picture showing him grabbing the actress by the waist.

He captioned it: “The SECRET of change is to FOCUS all your ENERGY, not on FIGHTING the OLD, but on BUILDING the NEW. My mandy👸❤️💯 @iniedo “

Dropping a comment on the picture, Ini Edo who is divorced wrote “Zaddy Jay to the world”. This led many to conclude that Larry Gaga is her new man.

The actress has now clarified the picture by revealing that it’s from behind the scenes of a movie they are both starring in.

“Guys, it’s a movie duuuuuh”, she wrote.

