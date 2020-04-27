Meraiah Ekeinde, Daughter of Nollywood veteran actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has revealed how she spends her time during this pandemic period that has kept everyone stuck indoors.

The beautiful teenager who resides in California who has been self isolating alone with her younger brother Micheal tries all within her reach to not get exposed to the deadly Coronavirus ravaging America.

America’s Coronavirus Cases, 27th April:

987,322

Deaths:

55,415

Recovered:

118,781

Just as every other social media user, Mimiie as fondly called by her friends and family engages in social media activities to entertain and interact with her audience. From releasing jaw dropping photos to reviewing playlists on IG Live, Omotola’s second child is sure making the best of this period despite not being with her family.

A study from The Independent Uk shows the ripple effect of isolating without loved ones.

A long period of isolation may well be a necessary measure for public health but it has been acknowledged that it could also have a detrimental impact on people’s mental health.

“When you’re alone at home that doesn’t happen – and the cumulative effect of that is massive, especially around the two-week mark. So instead we need to create micro-lifts, it has to be something that generates a sense of achievement. That might be a new exercise, learning a little bit of a language, talking to someone on FaceTime or joining a book group online.” The report claims.

We hope Meraiah keeps at what will ensure her mental health is in check.