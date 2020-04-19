The Nigerian Centre for Disease on Sunday, 19th April announced eighty-six new cases of coronavirus with 2 deaths in Nigeria

70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21

Lagos State, the epicentre in the country, recorded a staggering 70 new cases in 24hrs. This surge in numbers could stem from the fact that the state government decentralized testing centres to all 20 local government areas of the state.

The NCDC also announce a transferred case from Kano to Jigawa while the numbers at Kano stands at 36 cases. See the full breakdown of all the affected states in Nigeria below:

Lagos- 376 FCT- 88 Kano- 36 Osun- 20 Oyo- 16 Edo- 15 Ogun- 12 Kwara- 9 Katsina- 12 Bauchi- 7 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 9 Delta- 4 Ekiti- 3 Ondo- 3 Enugu- 2 Rivers-2 Niger- 2 Benue- 1 Anambra- 1 Borno- 1 Jigawa- 2

