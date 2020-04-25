The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 87 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The NCDC said on its Twitter handle that 87 new cases were recorded in

33 in Lagos

18 in Borno

12 in Osun

9 in Katsina

4 in Kano

4 in Ekiti

3 in Edo

3 in Bauchi

1 in Imo

With the latest update from the agency, Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases toll at 1, 182 with 35 deaths.

It said:

As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 222 Deaths: 35

As at 11:55pm 25th April

Lagos-689

FCT-138

Kano-77

Ogun-35

Osun-32

Gombe-30

Katsina-30

Borno-30

Edo-22

Oyo-18

Kwara-11

Akwa Ibom-11

Bauchi-11

Kaduna-10

Ekiti-8

Ondo-4

Delta-6

Rivers-3

Jigawa-2

Enugu-2

Niger-2

Abia-2

Zamfara-2

Sokoto-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Adamawa-1

Plateau-1

Imo-1

One case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment.

Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4.

