The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has announced 87 new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria. The NCDC said on its Twitter handle that 87 new cases were recorded in
33 in Lagos
18 in Borno
12 in Osun
9 in Katsina
4 in Kano
4 in Ekiti
3 in Edo
3 in Bauchi
1 in Imo
With the latest update from the agency, Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases toll at 1, 182 with 35 deaths.
It said:
As at 11:55 pm 25th April there are 1182 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 222 Deaths: 35
As at 11:55pm 25th April
Lagos-689
FCT-138
Kano-77
Ogun-35
Osun-32
Gombe-30
Katsina-30
Borno-30
Edo-22
Oyo-18
Kwara-11
Akwa Ibom-11
Bauchi-11
Kaduna-10
Ekiti-8
Ondo-4
Delta-6
Rivers-3
Jigawa-2
Enugu-2
Niger-2
Abia-2
Zamfara-2
Sokoto-2
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Adamawa-1
Plateau-1
Imo-1
One case who was confirmed in Lagos State, traveled to Ondo State for treatment.
Therefore, the number of cases in Lagos is 689 and the number of cases in Ondo is 4.
