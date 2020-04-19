Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy was the only Nigerian that made it to the list of over 100 performers at Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home concert, organised with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.
According to the report, the concert which took place on Saturday night was meant to celebrate the work of healthcare professionals on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.
Some of the world’s biggest music stars that perform at special concerts from home, include Elton John, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga herself.
Below is a list of those that were expected to perform
Adam Lambert
Andra Day
Angèle
Anitta
Annie Lennox
Becky G
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Black Coffee
Bridget Moynahan
Burna Boy
Cassper Nyovest
Charlie Puth
Christine and the Queens
Common
Connie Britton
Danai Gurira
Delta Goodrem
Don Cheadle
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Erin Richards
FINNEAS
Heidi Klum
Hozier
Hussain Al Jasmi
Jack Black
Jacky Cheung
Jack Johnson
Jameela Jamil
James McAvoy
Jason Segel
Jennifer Hudson
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Jessie Reyez
John Legend
Juanes
Kesha
Lady Antebellum
Lang Lang
Leslie Odom Jr.
Lewis Hamilton
Liam Payne
Lili Reinhart
Lilly Singh
Lindsey Vonn
Lisa Mishra
Lola Lennox
Luis Fonsi
Maren Morris
Matt Bomer
Megan Rapinoe
Michael Bublé
Milky Chance
Naomi Osaka
Natti Natasha
Niall Horan
Nomzamo Mbatha
PK Subban
Picture This
Rita Ora
Samuel L Jackson
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
SOFI TUKKER
SuperM
The Killers
Tim Gunn
Vishal Mishra
Zucchero
Amy Poehler
Andrea Bocelli
Awkwafina
Billie Eilish
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day
Camila Cabello
Céline Dion
Chris Martin
David Beckham
Eddie Vedder
Ellen DeGeneres
Elton John
FINNEAS
Idris and Sabrina Elba
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
John Legend
Kacey Musgraves
Keith Urban
Kerry Washington
Lady Gaga
Lang Lang
Lizzo
LL COOL J
Lupita Nyong’o
Maluma
Oprah Winfrey
Paul McCartney
Pharrell Williams
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Sam Smith
Shah Rukh Khan
Shawn Mendes
Stevie Wonder
Taylor Swift
Usher
