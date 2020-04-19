Nigerian artiste, Burna Boy was the only Nigerian that made it to the list of over 100 performers at Lady Gaga’s One World: Together at Home concert, organised with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation.

According to the report, the concert which took place on Saturday night was meant to celebrate the work of healthcare professionals on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.

Some of the world’s biggest music stars that perform at special concerts from home, include Elton John, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Lady Gaga herself.

Below is a list of those that were expected to perform

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Angèle

Anitta

Annie Lennox

Becky G

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Black Coffee

Bridget Moynahan

Burna Boy

Cassper Nyovest

Charlie Puth

Christine and the Queens

Common

Connie Britton

Danai Gurira

Delta Goodrem

Don Cheadle

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Erin Richards

FINNEAS

Heidi Klum

Hozier

Hussain Al Jasmi

Jack Black

Jacky Cheung

Jack Johnson

Jameela Jamil

James McAvoy

Jason Segel

Jennifer Hudson

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Jessie Reyez

John Legend

Juanes

Kesha

Lady Antebellum

Lang Lang

Leslie Odom Jr.

Lewis Hamilton

Liam Payne

Lili Reinhart

Lilly Singh

Lindsey Vonn

Lisa Mishra

Lola Lennox

Luis Fonsi

Maren Morris

Matt Bomer

Megan Rapinoe

Michael Bublé

Milky Chance

Naomi Osaka

Natti Natasha

Niall Horan

Nomzamo Mbatha

PK Subban

Picture This

Rita Ora

Samuel L Jackson

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

SOFI TUKKER

SuperM

The Killers

Tim Gunn

Vishal Mishra

Zucchero

Amy Poehler

Andrea Bocelli

Awkwafina

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Camila Cabello

Céline Dion

Chris Martin

David Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Ellen DeGeneres

Elton John

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

LL COOL J

Lupita Nyong’o

Maluma

Oprah Winfrey

Paul McCartney

Pharrell Williams

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Sam Smith

Shah Rukh Khan

Shawn Mendes

Stevie Wonder

Taylor Swift

Usher