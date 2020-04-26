Chelsea have triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud’s contract by a year until June 2021, a source said Saturday.

The French striker has interest from Lazio and Inter Milan and the extension means Chelsea can still command a fee for the 33-year-old.

Giroud signed for Chelsea in winter 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country’s third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51).

The striker will be vying for a spot at next year’s European Championship.

Giroud won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2014, 2015 and 2017, and totaled 105 goals in 253 games for the club.

In January 2018, he transferred to Chelsea, in his first full season, he became the first player from the club to score 10+ goals in a single European campaign.

(AFP)

HOT NOW