Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel International) has made donations of ambulances, test kits, personal protective device (PPE) to the Lagos and Ogun State governments, to assist in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) scourge in Nigeria.

The church also donated medical resources and food items as part of its phased and continuous support to the Nigerian authorities in taming the COVID-19 pandemic and the biting effects of the lockdown on poor citizens of the country.

According to a statement from the church signed by Professor Sheriff Folarin, chairman, Editorial and Media Board, Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCWW), “The global coronavirus pandemic has reached dangerous dimensions, with a spike in infection numbers around the world, and inevitable adverse effects on the global economy and on virtually all areas of human endeavour.

“Living Faith Church as a faith-based organisation with a global outreach wishes to register its support, in entirety, to the Nigerian government and global efforts to win the war against this unseen but common enemy of mankind.”

He said that among the medical/health resources donated are two state-of-the-art ambulances with capacity for first aid, test and treatment of those infected or on emergency resulting from the infection.

Professor Folarin noted that “Each of the ambulances will be donated to Lagos and Ogun States, to boost the disease control measures and treatment.

“Other items include 20 cartons of latex hand gloves (10 boxes per carton), 10 cartons of disposable face masks (40 boxes per carton), 40 pieces of infrared thermometer (gun-shaped type), 500 pieces of personal protective device (PPE) Hazmat suit, two boxes of pulse oximeter (10 per box), and two cartons of blood pressure monitor (10 per carton).

“Taking delivery of the ambulances and other medical items on Monday, Presiding Bishop, David Oyedepo maintained that the church would continue to render medical, material and spiritual support to the government and the people to ensure that the situation in Nigeria does not explode or become intractable. Bishop Oyedepo personally upholds the principle of giving and catering for the needy, which are the hallmarks of the ministry under his leadership.

“Also received are food items, which are meant for immediate distribution as palliatives to the less privileged who are likely to be the worst hit by the lockdown. These are 400 bags of rice, 150 bags of beans, 400 bags of garri, 500 gallons of vegetable oil, among other items.”

