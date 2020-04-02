Nigerian socialite and Lagos club owner, Pretty Mike, in a statement has said what is happening across the world due to COVID-19 are signs of what is to come when rapture takes place.

Pretty Mike stressed that the ongoings across the world are tips of what will be for those who will miss the rapture.

He wrote on Instagram, “Covid-19 is just a tip of what is to come if you miss rapture!.”

Rapture is a Christian belief about the return of Jesus Christ.

