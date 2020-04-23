Lagos state govt has asserted that all private and public schools will remain closed to protect pupils from the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining that efforts will be intensified on the ongoing free teachings on various media, especially radio and television.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, who disclosed this, urged proprietors aiming to commence academic session for third-term amid the Coronavirus outbreak to abandon the plans.

She gave assurance that the State government will continue to improve its distance learning programmes, expressing satisfaction that students across private and public schools are taking advantage of the free service.

Adefisayo appealed to the proprietors to persevere and adopt the online teaching strategy to keep their students busy while staying at home to avoid contracting Coronavirus.

The Commissioner disclosed that some secondary schools in the State have commenced online teaching to engage their students charging discounted tuition fees, while some schools were charging full tuition rates.

“In view of the aforementioned, we ask that schools consult extensively with parents and find a win-win solution that will be acceptable to all stakeholders”, the Commissioner added.

