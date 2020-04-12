Nollywood actress, Tonto Wigo Dikeh has shared a great burden of God to humanity and she is really seeing it through. The actress is one of the independent donors to the economically vulnerable Nigerians as Coronavirus halts all activities in the country and keeps everyone at home!

TheinfoNG had earlier published that the actress through her foundation, Tonto Dikeh Foundation shared foodstuffs for 5000 households. She has continued her charitable act through her son’s foundation, King Andre Dikeh Foundation and this time, 2000 women and children were beneficiaries of the cooked and raw food shared.

The actress took to her page to share lovely photos from the giveaway exercise wrote:

The Kids Advocacy And Development Foundation( KAD,King Andre Dikeh Foundation) Came through with its own noble bit to help 2,000 thousand Nigerian Kids in the face of this menace of the Covid-19 pandemic. •

•

More than just this, we are also sending hearty encouragement to every child in these times. Things will get back to normal; you’ll go back to school. For those whose parents are infected with the virus, they’ll recover. Our prayers and love are with you.

Be strong, and know that just because you’re a child doesn’t make you any less. You matter to us! You matter to the world! Your dreams are still valid!

See more lovely photos below

