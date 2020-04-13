Nigerian international artiste, David Davido Adeleke in a recent statement via his Twitter handle stressed that a lot of non-christians will it to heaven.

The reason for Davido saying this may be related to the controversies that has trailed some Nigerian pastors especially on issues on coronavirus, 5G and the antichrist.

However, in a show of support of what Davido said, controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze drop a bible verse to back up the DMW boss statement.

Daddy Freeze shared a bible verse Matthew 21:31 New Living Translation, which read, “Which of the two obeyed his father?” They replied, “The first.” Then Jesus explained his meaning: “I tell you the truth, corrupt tax collectors and prostitutes will get into the Kingdom of God before you do.

“Which of the two obeyed his father?” They replied, “The first.” Then Jesus explained his meaning: “I tell you the truth, corrupt tax collectors and prostitutes will get into the Kingdom of God before you do. https://t.co/P1ZEpBKT6X — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) April 13, 2020

