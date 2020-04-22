Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has taken to social media to shade politicians as she said they do things differently during election year.

According to Yvonne Nelson, election year is when politicians will come to people’s doorsteps with oil and rice to seek for vote.

She wrote via her Twitter handle, “Election year, thats when politicians become ACTORS, we’ll see how humble they’ll get,we’ll see how getting into POWER is all they care about,they will do anything..come to your doorstep with oil&rice for your vote(with cameras) offcourse to win points.”

Election year, thats when politicians become ACTORS, we’ll see how humble they’ll get,we’ll see how getting into POWER is all they care about,they will do anything..come to your doorstep with oil&rice for your vote(with cameras) offcourse to win points. — 𝓨𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓝𝓔 | 𝓝𝓔𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 (@yvonnenelsongh) April 22, 2020

Following her statement, many of her fans reacted as they supported her statement, with many saying it was time for electorates to be smart.

