The Ekiti state government led by Gov. Kayode Fayemi has extended the lockdown in the state by two weeks in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Ekiti, which has only two cases are not leaving anything to chances as lockdown will now go on till the end of April.

The state government also disclosed it make the use of facemask compulsory.

Below is the full statement released by the state govt,

Extension of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Restriction of Movement/ Curfew until Monday, 27 April 2020

1. After careful consideration of available evidence on progress made to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ekiti State and in recognition of similar efforts by neighboring states and the Federal Government of Nigeria, the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has directed the extension of restriction of movement and curfew in Ekiti State for two weeks, until 23:59 Monday, April 27, 2020

2. The EKITI STATE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (PREVENTION OF INFECTION)

REGULATIONS, 2020 will remain in force during this extension. All existing measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID -19) in the state will continue to be enforced.

(a) Restriction of Movement of Persons and Goods. Only exceptions allowed are

for the purposes of obtaining food, seeking emergency, life-saving, or chronic medical attention or obtaining social security grant. Persons performing essential services will be allowed to move around, particularly health workers, but must be duly designated with an identity card by the Head of their Institutions.

(b) Closure of Businesses, Oja Oba and Oja Bisi Markets: All businesses and other entities shall remain closed. Oja Oba and Oja Bisi markets shall remain closed.

Except for any business or entity involved in the manufacturing, supply, or provision of an essential good or service. In facilities where essential goods are

sold, all directives in respect of hygienic conditions to prevent the exposure of

persons to COVID-19 must be adhered to.

(c) Prevention and Prohibition of Gatherings: Any gathering in Ekiti State remains prohibited save for gathering in respect of a funeral, which shall be limited to 20 people.

(d) Closure of Boundaries. All boundaries of the State shall remain closed during

the period of extension, except for transportation of fuel, and essential goods.

(e) Prohibition of Public Transport. All commuter transport services including bus services, taxi services, motorbikes (Okada) and tricycle services (Keke NAPEP), are prohibited.

3. Suspension of Restrictions. These restrictions would be suspended on the following days to enable people re-stock essential goods. Thursday, 16th April from 6am- 2pm Thursday, 21st April, 2020 from 6am-2pm

4. Wearing of Masks. In compliance with recent findings on causes of the spread of COVID -19, wearing of facemasks in public places will be compulsory from 14th April, 2020. Government is finalizing arrangements to make facemasks available to persons on essential duties, including foodstuff sellers in markets.

5. On-Line Education. The school –on- air programme for primary and secondary

school students will continue during the period. The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has been directed to continue to improve on the modalities for ensuring effective delivery of this programme.

6. Establishment of Test Center. Government is making efforts to set up a COVID 19 test center in the state. This is one of the major tasks of the Covid-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee, recently set up by the government to mobilise funds and manage projects to prevent the spread of this pandemic.

7. Government Palliative Measures: Government will continue to intensify on going measures specifically in response to the hardship being experienced by people across the state. Government’s strategy is made up of three parts:

! Firstly, an intensified public health response to slow down and reduce infections.

! Secondly, a comprehensive package of economic support measures to assist

businesses and individuals affected by the pandemic.

!Thirdly, a programme of increased social support to protect poor and vulnerable households.

The State Government will be providing additional palliatives to respond both to the immediate crisis and to the severe economic challenges that we must confront in the months ahead. Further announcements on the next phase of Government’s economic and social

support strategy will be made in due course.

8. Gratitude: The State Government is grateful for the patience and understanding of Ekiti kete. The global evidence on the effects of COVID- 19 is overwhelming. It confirms that the measures we have taken is correct and timely in preventing the devastating effect of this disease on the health and well being of all resident in Ekiti State. While it is too early to

make a definitive analysis of the progression of the disease in Ekiti State, there is sufficient evidence to show that these measures are working.

9. Conclusion: The struggle against the Coronavirus disease requires fundamental

changes in behavior from all of us. Until we have contained the virus, the same rules remain.

Shaking hands, hugging, sitting close to each other and other forms of physical contact enable this virus to be transmitted, and must be avoided. We must continue to wash our hands regularly and thoroughly using water and soap or sanitizer. To stay safe and to

keep others safe we must continue to respect whatever restrictions are placed on our movement and on our daily lives.

