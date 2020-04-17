Updating Nigerians, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Thursday confirmed 35 new cases of coronavirus in the country. The NCDC said the new cases were discovered in four different states.

19 in Lagos 9 in FCT 5 in Kano 2 in Oyo As at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.

For the third day in a row, the numbers have been nothing short of 30 new cases in 24hrs. On Tuesday, 14th April, 30 new cases of the virus was discovered in three different states: on Wednesday, 15th April, an additional 34 cases were discovered in five states.

This could be attributed to the Coronavirus testing scale-up mandated by President Buhari who said not less than 4000 COVID-19 tests should be carried out in the country daily.

As at 10:20 pm 16th April, number of states with confirmed cases of COVID19: 19 + FCT Lagos- 251 FCT- 67 Kano- 21 Osun- 20 Edo- 15 Oyo- 13 Ogun- 9 Katsina- 7 Bauchi- 6 Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 6 Kwara- 4 Delta- 4 Ondo- 3 Enugu- 2 Ekiti- 2 Rivers-2 Niger- 2 Benue- 1 Anambra- 1

