As mandatory COVID-19 lockdown continues, ace film maker, Kunle Afolayan has revealed his new found love during the period. Writing on his social media handle titled I WANT TO FALL IN LOVE AGAIN, added ‘but with a Korean.

Kunle explained how he has found Korean films as his new addict which may hint a possibility of featuring a Korean in any of his work in the future. Below is what he wrote:

“I WANT TO FALL IN LOVE AGAIN But with a Korean 😬 I am a filmmaker and a dedicated one for that matter. I have worked with exceptional talented actors and actresses in the past and we have quite number of them in Nigeria. I have been really stuck with Korean series during this isolation period and I have learned and discovered so many things.

The honest truth is, We really need more creative and deep writers in Nigeria and this is not to disrespect or talk down on the amazing ones we presently have. Let’s look at it from this point. I know and understand the tricks in the make-believe world yet, I cried and cried, smiled, laugh out loud, giggle, rolled on the floor in between just one series.

Apart from the damn production value which include great sound, amazing picture quality, nice convincing sets and locations. Pabanbari gbogbo e ni (above all) the outstanding acting and performances. Last night, I felt like falling in love again while watching ”Crash landing on you” I recommend it and thanks to my fans who are”

