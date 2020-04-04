A five-year-old child with underlying health conditions has died from novel coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

He becomes the youngest person to die with the disease in the European country. The previous youngest known victim was an apparent 13-year-old boy who died on Monday.

The child was one of 637 patients in England whose death was confirmed by the NHS on Saturday afternoon.

Nearly 42,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, out of a total of 183,190 people tested.

