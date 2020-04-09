Following the fire incident at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation on Wednesday, Nigerian artiste and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy said Nigerians deserved the kind of leaders they have.

Burna Boy also found fault with Nigerian youths for not having the same energy with which they called out Nollywood actresss, Funke Akindele, for their leaders.

He said in Pidgin English, “Everything were dey happen for Nigeria, Nigerians deserve am.”

“That same energy you used to make an innocent woman that works for her money to feed her family get arrested. Now she has lost all her endorsement deals,” he further said (this part has been translated to English for better understanding)

“Use that same energy to tackle your politician, the people who steal your money.

“You people will suffer, this is just the beginning.”

However, following Burna Boy’s statement, Nigerians on Twitter have taken to the platform to lash back at him as they described him as Ikorodu Lucky Dube.

Below are some of the tweets

So I woke up to see #IkoroduLuckyDube trending 😂 That’s a good lesson:

NOBODY can talk shit about Nigerians on Twitter and get away with it. You have never spoken up for us,

You have never joined our agitations,

But you want to talk crap. Odogwu with the brain of an IsiEwu. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🛂 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 9, 2020

Burna boy is now ikorodu lucky dube!

It's hard to believe, but it's the truth. #IkoroduLuckyDube pic.twitter.com/RQXknN0SeN — BAD MEETS EVIL (@HULK_FITzGERALD) April 9, 2020

That's how you people called Banky W "Obalende Chris Brown" now you are calling Burna Boy #IkoroduLuckyDube You people no dey fear God? pic.twitter.com/soemqie0x7 — Omo kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) April 9, 2020

"@AmWicked: how did Burna Boy end up being called Ikorodu lucky dube

😂😂😂😂#IkoroduLuckyDube pic.twitter.com/ud50LQWAsQ — 𝔾𝕀𝔻𝕀𝕋ℝ𝔸𝔽𝔽𝕀ℂ (@Gidi_Traffic) April 9, 2020

