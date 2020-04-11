While others seems to be complaining about the lockdown order, Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Cee-C, has revealed that she loves the coronavirus pandemic period in spite of the crisis.

She made this known during the conversation she had with record label boss, Ubi Franklin on an Instagram LIVE.

She explained that the lockdown period has given her the chance to introspect.

She said, “I like this coronavirus period. Though there has been a lot of crisis, it has given me time to spend on myself. A lot of people can’t even look at themselves in the mirror; they don’t like who they have become.

“This is the time for everybody to look within and ask themselves important questions such as — ‘Who am I becoming’? This is a time for everybody to try to level up. It’s a time to become better. It is a curse on one hand because people are dying, but it’s also a blessing on the other hand.”

Cee-C who is also a lawyer disclosed why she stopped practicing law and opted for a career in the entertainment industry.

When I went for Big Brother Naija, I wasn’t so sure of what I wanted to do in the entertainment industry. But being in the house, it became clearer by the day. While in the house, I made up my mind that I wasn’t going to practise law that rather, I would find my niche in the entertainment industry,” she said.

